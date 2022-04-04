Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $209.36 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.48. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trecora Resources by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.