Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.81.

Shares of TREX opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Trex has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

