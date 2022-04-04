Trian Fund Management, L.P. Purchases 250,062 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,474,538 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,106,063.94.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. 4,441,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 253,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.