Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.85

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 138222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.97.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$956.15 million and a P/E ratio of 56.76.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

