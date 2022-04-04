TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,448,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $11,424,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.