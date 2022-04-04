TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after buying an additional 83,457 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

