Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

TROX opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Tronox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Tronox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

