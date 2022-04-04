TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TBI opened at $29.03 on Thursday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 35.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

