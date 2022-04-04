Truist Financial Trims Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Target Price to $5.50

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.89.

NYSE BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

