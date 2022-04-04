Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

TCNNF stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $46.97.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.