Trupanion (TRUP) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Trupanion to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trupanion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 108 1135 2308 50 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.74%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -103.11 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 4.93

Trupanion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trupanion competitors beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

