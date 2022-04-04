Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) vs. Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Critical Comparison

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trustmark and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 2.77 $147.37 million $2.34 13.01 Professional $85.81 million 3.51 $21.36 million $1.53 14.68

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91% Professional 24.90% 9.55% 0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trustmark and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00

Professional has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Trustmark.

Summary

Professional beats Trustmark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Professional (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

