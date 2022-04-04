Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 173.18, a quick ratio of 161.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.54.
Turners Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.