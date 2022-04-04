Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.54, a quick ratio of 161.51 and a current ratio of 173.18.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive retail segment engages in the purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

