Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPB. Barclays cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $621.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

