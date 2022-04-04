Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $91.04 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

