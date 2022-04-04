U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after acquiring an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.