U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USCB FINL HLDGS is a community bank. It offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit card, loans, saving accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services. USCB FINL HLDGS, formerly known as US CENTURY BANK, is based in Miami, Florida. “

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $14.84 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.