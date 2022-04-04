U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $103.76 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.36.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

