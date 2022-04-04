UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €87.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.40 ($99.34).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL traded up €1.36 ($1.49) during trading on Monday, hitting €47.36 ($52.04). 1,290,512 shares of the company were exchanged. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($54.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.68.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.