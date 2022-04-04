UBS Group Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Price Target to GBX 1,537

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,422 ($18.63) to GBX 1,537 ($20.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CUK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,330. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

