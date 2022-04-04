UBS Group Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$185.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.09.

TSE DOO opened at C$103.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

