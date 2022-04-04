UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 84.1% in the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 68.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $70,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

