Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $912,679.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00241867 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.