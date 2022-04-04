Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.64 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00014349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.57 million and $19.64 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00207032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.14 or 0.00415361 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00056160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

