Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.43 ($36.73).

UN01 stock opened at €23.18 ($25.47) on Monday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.97.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

