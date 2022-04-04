Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Unisys by 53.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 266.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

