United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

SNAP stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.24. 1,202,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,814,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

