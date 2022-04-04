United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 2,603 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,209. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

