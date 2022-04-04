United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,274,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

