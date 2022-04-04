United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $644,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.52. 26,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

