United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.96. 496,710 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

