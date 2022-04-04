United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.15 on Thursday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $155.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Insurance by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

