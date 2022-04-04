Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $402.71 million, a P/E ratio of 95.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

