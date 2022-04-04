Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.