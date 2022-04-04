Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) vs. Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rollins and Vacasa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.42 billion 7.07 $350.69 million $0.71 49.03 Vacasa $889.06 million 3.96 -$142.03 million N/A N/A

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 14.47% 31.49% 17.31% Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rollins and Vacasa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 0 0 0 N/A Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63

Rollins presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Vacasa has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Vacasa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Rollins.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Rollins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rollins beats Vacasa on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

