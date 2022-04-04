Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives $2.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

