Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,546 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $101,625.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,569 shares of company stock valued at $15,084,073. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.