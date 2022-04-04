Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.58 and its 200 day moving average is $217.64.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

