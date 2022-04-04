Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Rollins by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Rollins by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 195,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ROL opened at $34.81 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

