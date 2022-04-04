Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 114,498 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,564,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

CRS opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.