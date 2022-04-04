Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 98,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 131,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average is $242.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

