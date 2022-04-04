Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 55,870 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 786.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $9,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 101.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 27.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 334,202 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.