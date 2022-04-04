Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

