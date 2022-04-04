Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,334 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $330.22 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.55 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.