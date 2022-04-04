Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,465 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Ryerson worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $34.75 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

