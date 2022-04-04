Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

