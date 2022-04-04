Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.87. 68,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.81 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.