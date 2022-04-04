Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMF. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000.

BATS VFMF opened at $104.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43.

