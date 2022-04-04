Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “
VAXX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000.
About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)
